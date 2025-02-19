Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $614,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

