Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $757,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Moderna by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

