Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $802,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $109,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 693,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,389 shares of company stock worth $2,091,425. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

