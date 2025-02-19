Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

