Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after buying an additional 217,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 115,720 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,787,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

