Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Generac by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 266,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

