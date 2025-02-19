Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $178.72 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.