Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

