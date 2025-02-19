LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $34,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after buying an additional 230,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

