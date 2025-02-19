Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,103,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 995,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Masco by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.