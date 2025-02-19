MKT Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

