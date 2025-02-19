Myriad Asset Management US LP Takes $3.19 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Tesla makes up about 2.1% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

