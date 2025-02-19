Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $510.45 and a one year high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.90 and its 200 day moving average is $575.92.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

