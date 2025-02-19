Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 289 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WTRG stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

