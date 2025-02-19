Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $250,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,527 shares of company stock worth $8,801,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.