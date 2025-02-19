Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $290,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,189,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.