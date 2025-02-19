Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.