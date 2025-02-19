Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $200,000 in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $264.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

