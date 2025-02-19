Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $248,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.