Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,286,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

