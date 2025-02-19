Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $598.61 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $587.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

