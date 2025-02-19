Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 8,783 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.