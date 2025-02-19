Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,445 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.