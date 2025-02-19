Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,192 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $144,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $829,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.11.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average is $250.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

