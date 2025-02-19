Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $204,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Corning by 13.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Corning by 33.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

