Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $332,000 Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
