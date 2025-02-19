Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $332,000 Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.