Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

