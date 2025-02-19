New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

