New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.