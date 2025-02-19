New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $800,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

J stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.