New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average of $160.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

