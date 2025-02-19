New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DaVita by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.42 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.