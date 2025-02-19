New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $17,636,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 274,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

