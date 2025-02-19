New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,001 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AES worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AES alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AES by 169.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AES by 30.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $17,390,000. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in AES by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.