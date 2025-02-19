New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,289 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BLD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $302.70 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

