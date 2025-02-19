New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

