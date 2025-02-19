New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Landstar System worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Landstar System Trading Up 0.5 %
LSTR opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.88.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.
Landstar System Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
