New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

