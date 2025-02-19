New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.38 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

