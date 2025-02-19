New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.78 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.