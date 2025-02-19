New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

