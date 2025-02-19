New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.56 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fluor by 244.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

