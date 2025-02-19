New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.63 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in NOV in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

