New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

PIPR opened at $309.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.44 and a 200-day moving average of $315.02. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.84 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

