New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 45.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

