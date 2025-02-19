New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE stock opened at $1,398.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $800.76 and a 1-year high of $1,460.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,309.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

