New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chemed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.7 %

CHE stock opened at $549.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.40. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

