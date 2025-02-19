New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 13,678 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.