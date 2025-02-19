New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,377 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

