New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 206 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RRX opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $130.94 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.